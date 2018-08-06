Ponoka ladies’ night out fundraiser set for September

Ponoka Read My Hips dance troupe to host fundraiser for kids’ arts and culture programming

Ponoka’s Read My Hips dance troupe is ready to host a ladies night out fundraiser set for Sept. 29 at the Kinsmen Community Centre. The event is aimed at raising funds for a kids’ arts and culture bursary. File photo

After a one year hiatus, Ponoka’s Read My Hips dance troupe is ready for another ladies’ night out fundraiser.

The popular event brings dance troupes from around central and southern Alberta as Read My Hips plays host.

“We do belly dance, hip hop dance, fusion dance,” said Andrea Ramage, troupe director.

She added that acrobatics and lyrical style dances are also part of the event. “Lots of the dancers that come say that this is one of their favourite shows,” said Ramage.

“They love our audience because there’s so much energy and positivity. We’re all there to have a ladies’ night out. We’re all there to have a little bit of ‘me’ time,” said Ramage.

It’s an event with a purpose: To raise money for kids to take in cultural events. Funds from the event, which includes a catered dinner and silent auction items, will go to Ponoka FCSS, which manages an arts and culture fund.

“That fund is the Ponoka art and culture bursary program,” said Ramage.

She pointed out that while there are several programs such as KidSport and Jump Start geared to help kids get into sports, there’s nothing in the area for artistic or cultural programs.

“For the kids who wanted to go to science camp or take piano lessons or something that fits into the arts and culture realm, there was nothing for them,” said Ramage. “And now there is.”

The troupe created the fund two years ago and Ramage says those funds have been completely used up, which shows there is a need for it.

She’s excited to bring the dance fundraiser back to Ponoka and to see more kids and families take advantage of the program.

“It’s just so great that it’s available to those kids,” Ramage said, adding that the Ponoka dancers have been putting in long hours of practice to ensure a fun event.

This year’s event is set for Sept. 29 at the Kinsmen Community Centre with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The group has a Facebook event page under ‘2018 Read My Hips Dance Gala’ and tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.ca, search for Ponoka Read My Hips Dance Gala.

The troupe is looking for more silent auction items and can be reached on its Facebook page for those who would like to donate.