Parkland Funeral Home donates van to Crime Prevention Centre

Van will help with day-to-day operations at the Centre

The Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre was recently gifted a $10,000 van to help with their operations.

Terrylee Ropchan, executive director, said they are very grateful to Parkland Funeral Home for donating the vehicle.

“They have given the Crime Prevention Centre a van and we have had it decaled out, with our sponsors that also have come forward,” he said. “We are really looking forward to putting our community crime prevention van out into the field. We are super excited.”

Ropchan said the van allows them to easily transport their goods and services throughout the community.

“We do a lot of things out in the community including information booths, crime reduction initiatives where we drop off crime prevention packages in the community — so you will start to see us out in the neighborhoods,” she said.

Previously, the Centre was forced to use personal vehicles when leaving their building.

“When you are dealing with tents and other things, we would be taking two to three vehicles,” she said. “So this also helps with branding and recognition for the Centre.

“We want people to be aware that we are here and maybe ask some questions about what we do so we can help them with situations they may be going through.”

The Centre is a non-profit registered charity that shares a building with five other crime prevention partners.

“We have the Alberta Rural Provincial Crime Watch, we have the Central Alberta Crimestoppers, MADD, Citizens on Patrol and Neighborhood Watch. They are all independent of our programs and services that we offer,” Ropchan said. “If people are dealing with any type of crime in their neighbourhood or want to get active — we are the one-stop location where they can find information on protecting themselves and their property.

“We also offer some training opportunities, so for example we have crime prevention through environmental design — we offer basic and advanced level training.”

Ropchan also wanted to thank the other sponsors of the vehicle.

“Our vehicle is fueled by Central Alberta Co-op, the graphics were donated by G-Force Signs and Graphics and our insurance is through Brokerlink Insurance,” she said.

