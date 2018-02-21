file photo

Open Call for musicians to play Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio concert series

Deadline for submissions is March 21st

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for musicians to take the stage on the Ross Street Patio this summer.

“Looking ahead in anticipation of warmer weather, we are excited to start planning for another summer on the Ross Street Patio,” said Caryn Ouwehand, special events programmer. “We are fortunate to have such a vibrant downtown venue to showcase the various local musicians and performing artists in our region.”

Musicians are invited to apply for a performance opportunity at one of three Friday summer concerts scheduled for June 15th, July 13th and August 10th from 6 -10 p.m. Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement. This call is open to all, although preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All genres are encouraged to submit and there is no submission fee.

“The Ross Street Patio Parties support both established and emerging artists through the summer concert series, and we look forward to all the talent that will be on display once again this year,” said Ouwehand.

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.reddeer.ca/PatioParties. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 at 4 p.m.

-Connolly

Previous story
WCPS office hosts photography project honouring missing Indigenous women

Just Posted

Open Call for musicians to play Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio concert series

Deadline for submissions is March 21st

City rejects $50,000 rent supplement for Asooahum Crossing

Council will advocate provincial, federal governments for sustainable funding

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Series launches Feb. 22nd in the Nickle Studios

Three one-acts already sold out, full-length June production is in the works

Innisfail RCMP arrest male found in a locked business

Estimated damages well above $5,000

Red Deer RCMP make arrest in January bank robbery

Man wielded rifle evening of Jan. 25th

WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Organization has 130 families on the waiting list for new homes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Brown’s bid to for Tory leadership to be decided on Wednesday

Most Read

  • Open Call for musicians to play Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio concert series

    Deadline for submissions is March 21st