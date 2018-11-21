file photo

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for musicians, storytellers and performers to provide entertainment in City Hall Park and other downtown locations during the 2019 Canada Winter Games, February 15 – March 2, 2019. Solo or duo acoustical performances hosted outdoors at a warming zone in a small intimate environment. Performances will range from 30 – 60 minutes.

Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement. This call is open to all, although preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All genres are encouraged to submit. There is no submission fee.

The City of Red Deer is committed to fair compensation for creative work. Performance fees will be negotiated based on event budgets and artist requirements.

Support Material

Please include as many of the following materials as possible with your application form:

• Electronic press kit including a bio, photo, media quotes, testimonials and excerpts from media and

audience testimonials. If digital materials are not available, hard copies are acceptable

• A copy of audio/video/CD/DVD or web link (YouTube, Myspace, website, etc.) relevant to the artist’s

current work. Describe how you interact with and engage the audience

• List of professional sites, pages, feeds relevant to artist’s current work (Facebook, Twitter, website,

etc.)

• List of recent or future performances or current touring itinerary

Artist Responsibilities

• Artists are responsible for any travel arrangements and expenses that are not included in their performance agreement

• Artists are required to provide their own instruments and/or props

Artist selection and contact will be completed by December 21, 2018. Arrangements for performance and

production details will follow.

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Submission materials will not be returned.

Deadline for submissions is December 15, 2018. Electronic submissions can be emailed to culturemailbox@reddeer.ca. Mailed submissions must be received no later than this date or can be dropped off during regular business hours at Culture Services, 3827 39 Street. Applications received after this deadline will only be considered if performance opportunities are still available.

