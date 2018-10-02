Ron Mepham has been the newspaper carrier for the Red Deer Express for over 20 years. He said the printed paper is still important to seniors like himself. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

National Newspaper Week also celebrates work of the carriers

Red Deer carriers recognized

Newspapers play an important role to someone like Ron Mepham who still reads the news from the actual page.

“Today, with electronics, young people don’t read the newspaper but people my age or a little bit older, that’s what they rely on,” he said. “They want to know what’s going on in town. They like to know the sports events and events that they are interested in. I think it is important we keep the newspaper.”

Mepham has been the carrier for the Red Deer Express and the Red Deer Advocate for over 20 years.

With all the experiences he has had over the years, he said he could write a book. A lot of those experiences have to do with witnessing crimes around the City.

“I was on my route when somebody was breaking into a car,” he said. “I went and pounded on the door, the guy came out, he was really upset, it was three o’clock in the morning, but I told him, your car is being broken into.”

The newspaper carrier job, he said, is a great job for seniors because it means money is coming in. The job also keeps him active in the community, he said.

Both newspapers are delivered to the back door of his apartment building.

“I just load them in a cart and away we go,” he said, adding he shares the routes with his wife Wendy.

“It’s a good way to get exercise. If you want to have nice legs, deliver papers.”

