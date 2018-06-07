Hundreds turn out for Stettler museum’s pancake breakfast, market

Crowds turned out for Stettler Town and Country Museum’s annual pancake breakfast.
More than 270 people participated in the breakfast and still more toured the museum June 2.
“This is definitely up from the previous three years,” said Karen Wahlund, museum manager.
Wahlund said Stettler Storm’s Fastball Tournament in town over the weekend contributed to the higher turnout. They usually had about 100 people attending the pancake breakfast in previous years.
“It caused a bit of ‘oh my off to the store we go,’” said Wahlund.
Although the museum hasn’t tallied how much was raised, they estimate about $1,600.
“The money goes toward maintaining the beautiful grounds and buildings.”
Wahlund said they couldn’t have pulled off the event without the volunteers and help from the board members.
For something different this year the museum also held a market with 10 vendors, with the pancake breakfast.
“We create different happenings at the museum to attract people to the grounds in hopes of a return visit, or we are remembered in their conversations.”
The museum is considering holding a monthly market and has already invited the vendors back for their July 1 celebrations.
The museum is located at 6502-44 Ave. in Stettler. For more information call 403-742-4534.