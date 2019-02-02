Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel raises money for Ronald McDonald House

Charity is in its eighth year

The eighth annual Ronald McDonald House Freeze the House Charity Bonspiel got underway this weekend.

The two-day curling “funspiel” held at the Pidherney Curling Centre is a fundraiser for junior, beginner and experienced curlers.

The event is one of Ronald McDonald House Southern and Central Alberta’s two largest fundraisers.

It raises about $150,000 each year, said event coordinator Rhanda Bomet-Graham.

“We’re so, so glad that the community has rallied behind us to make it possible,” she said.

Money from the fundraiser goes toward the Ronald McDonald House’s yearly operating costs of $1.1 million.

As a family-friendly event, it included a Friday night mixer, Saturday night gala, raffle, silent auction and a chance to meet celebrity curlers.

