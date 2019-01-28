photo submitted

Downtown road closures during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Games run Feb. 15th to March 2nd

During the 2019 Canada Winter Games, there will be some traffic disruptions and noise in downtown Red Deer.

To accommodate free downtown festivals during the Games, the following roads will close:

  • 48th Ave. from 51st St. to 53rd St. from Feb. 11th to March 5th.
  • Little Gaetz Avenue (50th Ave.) from 49th St. to 48th St. from Feb. 15th to March 3rd.

As part of the 52 North Music + Cultural Festival there will be evening concerts and fireworks from Feb. 16th – March 1st. The fireworks will last approximately two minutes and will be at the following times:

Saturday, Feb. 16th – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17th – 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18th – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21st – 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22nd – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23rd – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24th – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27th – 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28th – 10:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1st – 10:30 p.m.

For more information about the 52 North Music + Cultural Festival visit:

https://www.canadagames.ca/2019/52-north-music-and-cultural-festival

For more information about road closures and downtown events during the 2019 Canada Winter Games, visit: www.reddeer.ca/canadagames.

-Submitted by the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society

