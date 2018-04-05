A ‘roaring 20s good time’ with the Gatsby Gala

It’s time to step out in roaring 20s style – all for a terrific cause – at the Gatsby Gala which runs April 14th at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Presented by Flat Iron Jazz, the stylish event kicks off with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and a dance at 8:30 p.m.

Organizers describe the evening as one packed with great food, great tunes and dancing – complete with a silent auction all for some great causes, too.

Tickets are $70 and are available at Everything Nice in Lacombe and they can also be purchased online at www.eventbrite.ca – search for ‘Flat Iron Jazz’.

Those interested can also buy tickets from Flat Iron Jazz members as well.

“We are offering a new ticket option this year for anyone who’d like to just dance. For $25, you can come at 8:30 p.m. and dance away the night,” said Gerald Ganson, director of Flat Iron Jazz.

Meanwhile, catering for the Gatsby Gala will be provided by Cilantro and Chive, and the whole evening is running in support of the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation and the C-4 Initiative.

“We chose the theme this year because a theme adds to the fun factor of any event,” explained Ganson. “It’s also to allow people an opportunity to include dressing up as a fun part of the evening if they wish, and it gives us a fun decorating platform – the 20’s theme fits well with our style of music, even though we will not limit ourselves to 20’s music for the dance,” he added.

Flat Iron Jazz started back in 2005.

Formed as part of the Lacombe Lions’ Community Band Society, it offers local musicians a chance to play big band style music in the community band setting.

Currently, the group has 18 members, said Ganson.

“Our mandate is to provide local musicians with opportunities to make music with like-minded musicians, to provide the community of Lacombe with opportunities to hear live music and to promote music in local schools however we can,” he said.

Preparations for the gala begin each year the week after the previous year’s gala, he said.

”Our first spring gala was in 2008 and the event has been held annually since then.

“Music is ordered, and or arranged throughout the year, for next year’s gala. We begin to work on the project seriously in January right after what has become our annual Christmas concert, learning all the new songs we plan to present, planning the theme, decorating and organizing the many things needed for an event like this,” he said.

“Preparations have been going well. I have confidence that the event will be a fun evening for all guests.

“What I and most members love about big band style music could be hard to define,” he explained. “It could be the infectious swing feel that appeals to us. It could be the creativity within the jazz style given to musicians in terms of freedom of musical interpretation, or when improvising a solo melody in real time.

“There is a certain appeal to being part of a larger team that is required to get 18 musicians working together to create a sound and an interpretation of each song. Each member of the band probably has their own reasons to love big band music on their own.”

Meanwhile, as mentioned, folks are encourage to come out decked in their favourite 1920s inspired or semi-formal attire.

“I hope people go home having had a great time, having eaten a great meal, and with the knowledge that their attendance has helped foster the performing arts here in Lacombe so that more evenings of live performing arts will be available to attend.”

For more information, call 403-350-9958 or shoot an email to flatironjazz@gmail.com.

You can also find Flat Iron Jazz on facebook at ‘Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation’.