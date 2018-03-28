Clean and declutter with spring’s arrival

Wyse gives some inexpensive and free ideas to spruce up your home

The first day of spring!

It’s melting, and the sun feels warm in the afternoons.

It is that time of year when your morning jacket is needed then left behind at work as you walk out into the sun.

It is wet, and kind of sparkly and the landscape changes by the minute as we gleefully watch the snow melt away. Spring is finally here whereas days ago we were watching a snowstorm roll through.

The itchy fingers happen this time of year and we long to get outside or start some home renovation project in our homes. I’ve got the fever but am sadly lacking in bank funds to do what I REALLY want to do which is install a new kitchen, renovate my guest bathroom and put in a whole new master bedroom and ensuite – nothing major, right?

So the time of year is upon us and we feel the longer days and want to improve our homes; here are a few inexpensive and even free ideas for sprucing up your home:

1. Clean and declutter. This is free, absolutely no cost to you and it works wonders in your home.

One search on your phone will give you hundreds of tips on homemade cleaners using vinegar and baking soda and voila – you have a spray bottle full of wonderful cleanser for your home.

Get out of your regular cleaning routine and move stuff out of its hiding space, get behind furniture and on top of ledges, beneath standing cabinets as you sweep away winter dust and debris.

2. Pull your bed apart and wash mattress covers, pillows, duvets in apple cider vinegar to freshen and get ready for storage.

Once thoroughly dry you can store the heavier blankets away for fall to come again as you bring out the lighter linens for spring and summer.

Flip your mattress or rotate it and move it out so you can vacuum out underneath. You will be amazed at how much has been hiding during these past dark months.

3. Repair and touch up. This isn’t free but a can of paint will do wonders for sprucing up your walls, trim, doors and floor thresholds. While you are down there moving furniture and cleaning, you might as well touch up some of the rough spots on your baseboards and window trim. It will give the whole room a fresh feel and will enhance the life of your home.

4. Light fixtures. It’s time to look up and get up (on a ladder!) and either vacuum out light fixtures or take them down to wipe out dust and bugs. The sun is here to stay and it should shine through clean light fixtures and windows if you are feeling ambitious.

5. Pull out your stove and fridge and once you are over the horror of what you find back there – get it dealt with!

These few tips will give your home a fresh and sparkly feel and will get you in the right frame of mind to enjoy these fresh bright days ahead. It’s spring and it’s going to be fabulous!

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.