Calkins: Getting NAFTA negotiated correctly

MP Blaine Calkins wants to see the Trudeau government sort out its NAFTA negotiations

Blaine Calkins

MP Red Deer-Lacombe

After a welcome Christmas Break, I am currently preparing to head back to Ottawa for the winter session of the House of Commons. I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and rang in the new year in good health.

One thing I kept hearing from constituents across the riding is the failure of the Trudeau Liberal government to secure a renegotiated NAFTA deal.

Considering that approximately 85 per cent of Alberta’s exports are sent to the United States, NAFTA termination could have a devastating impact on our province. In total around 13 per cent of Alberta jobs, or over 300,000 jobs, are directly linked to U.S. exports. Additionally, overall Canada-U.S. trade amounts to over $800 billion per year. Therefore, it is crucially important that the Government of Canada secures a renegotiated NAFTA agreement that protects Canadian jobs and businesses.

Without NAFTA, local farmers and businesses in Red Deer and Lacombe would face tariffs when exporting their goods to the United States. As our largest trading partner these tariffs would have a direct and immediate impact on the bottom line of local businesses and negatively impact our economy with the potential to severely affect the local labor market.

In early January, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and his team of Shadow Ministers travelled to Washington, D.C. to fight for a new NAFTA deal. We are working alongside the Government of Canada to present a united front on behalf of Canada in the face of protectionist U.S. trade policies. My Conservative colleagues and I are regularly consulting with concerned businesses and industry groups and our U.S. counterparts regarding the importance of NAFTA’s survival.

In contrast to the Conservative team’s cooperative and supportive stance, the Trudeau Liberal government has taken an obstructionist approach to the NAFTA renegotiation. Unfortunately, the Trudeau Liberal government is complicating a potential NAFTA deal by insisting on the insertion of provisions on gender equality, labour rights, and Indigenous rights. While important issues, I see little need of one democracy to lecture another in this regard, especially in light of the economic importance of this relationship.

Furthermore, Trudeau has neglected the U.S. trade file in pursuit of a free trade deal with China, which has to date, failed epically. Trudeau has also failed to secure a softwood lumber deal with the comparatively more pro-free trade Obama administration. Now, the Trump administration can use the softwood lumber dispute as leverage in the NAFTA renegotiation. Trudeau has also severely tarnished the image of Canada with the other 10 members of the TPP11, when he failed to show up to the meeting of leaders from these countries to sign the agreement that had been negotiated in good faith. I fear Canada will pay a price for this should TPP11 be implemented.

Overall, I am concerned that Canada is becoming a less attractive place to do business under this Liberal government. While the U.S. government has passed sweeping tax reform to significantly lower their corporate tax rate, the Trudeau Liberals have introduced punitive tax increases on small business owners and refused to cut Canada’s corporate tax to compete with the U.S. Furthermore, the U.S. government is overseeing a dramatic increase in oil and gas production at the same time that the Trudeau Liberal government is imposing a carbon tax, tanker bans, pipeline cancelations and upstream and downstream emissions regulations that make every energy project in Canada unattractive for investment. This is not in the national interest.

The Trudeau Liberal government must act to secure a renegotiated NAFTA deal and reduce taxes to keep the Canadian economy competitive with that of the USA. It’s in all our best interests.

Please contact my Constituency office if you have any questions or concerns on any federally related matters, postage free, at: 201-5025 Parkwood Road, Blackfalds, AB T0M 0J0; tel: 587-621-0020; toll free: 1-800-665-0865 or visit my website: www.blainecalkinsmp.ca.

Previous story
Bright spots in career as a designer

Just Posted

UPDATE: Arrest made in Papa Baldy’s Pizza collision

Truck reverses across parking lot into Red Deer’s Papa Baldy’s Pizza shop

Red Deer boxer Cameron O’Connell prepares for big fight

His favourite part of boxing is the kids he mentors

Coleman McKee recognized for his skiing

Red Deer student hopes to coach skiing in the future

Cold weather doesn’t dampen spirits for Rogers Hometown Hockey

A range of family-oriented events and fun activities run through to Sunday afternoon

Red Deerians joining power lifting communities

Sport relies on three specific compound lifts

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Eagles won 41-33

Justin Timberlake won’t use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium

UPDATED: Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased

Sex and the City actress and sister, Kim Catrall announced on Twitter his unexpected passing

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Most Read

  • Calkins: Getting NAFTA negotiated correctly

    MP Blaine Calkins wants to see the Trudeau government sort out its NAFTA negotiations