Wreaking HAVOC to hold title in Red Deer

By Nicole Stratulate The Stettler Independent

Whether amateur or pro, athletes alike commit to their sport whole-heartedly.

It takes years and months of prep, dedication, and hardcore training, both mentally and physically, to get to the top of the game…whatever game it may be. Of course, stepping into a ring or a cage for a fight is absolutely no different.

Approximately 20 competitive fighters will step into the cage for HAVOC FC 12, in Red Deer this weekend. HAVOC Fighting Championships, organized and owned by area residents Jesse Fox and Ryan Machen, have been running in both Red Deer and Calgary since 2012.

As smooth as it may be for them to put on these professional fights, for five years now, there have been a few knock-outs this year. Events like this take fistfulls of methodic work and dedication all of its own to host, just as much as it does take a fighter training to fight in them.

Back in June, HAVOC FC was being promoted as a “go,” but before doors could open, Fox and Machen had to back out and cancel the show. Their list of competitive athletes just wasn’t enough to substantiate an event. “We just lost too many fights leading up to the event.”, Fox explained. “And going into weigh-ins with six fights, it’s hard to sell a show. And we can’t really put on a good show with just a few fights. It wouldn’t be fair to our promoters, our fighters or our paying customers coming out to watch for what it costs to run it.”

This weekend’s event will have three title fights with main event being top heavyweight title against returning champion Grayson Wells and his opponent Dustin Joynson. Fox says, “What I’ve seen from these guys is they like to throw and they like to actually fight.. and it should be a really good battle between these two.” Joynson comes from Zooma Ultimate Martial Arts Association out of Victoria, BC. , while defending title holder Grayson Wells has professionally been known as the dark, mysterious fighter from Kelowna, B.C.’s Toshido MMA.

However, the HAVOC Champion Pro-MMA fighter Grayson Wells is no longer keeping his hardcore roots a secret. The pro fighter was actually born and raised in Red Deer. Wells is a hardcore professional with already three TKO wins and only one loss in his pro career. He has been all-out training, dieting, and fully preparing to wreak havoc of his own for months. And Wells is more than ready to fight and defend his title at HAVOC FC 12.

There are about 100 people coming to support him. Wells is more than looking forward to this event. Not only because it is hosted in his hometown again, but because, says Wells, “Joynson is a legit top 10 competitor and comes from a well-known club too.” Wells would like a five-round battle to prove and take the main event fight as more of an opportunity to showcase his pro skills as a successful MMA fighter. And, Wells eludes, “I’m looking forward to having a war in the ring.”

All athletes weigh-in this Thursday at Red Deer’s Sheraton Hotel, with fights at the same location Friday night. Nearly sold out with guests flying in from all over, this years HAVOC FC 12 event will be the one to watch and follow as all these amateur and professional athletes make their way to the tops of their MMA fight careers.

