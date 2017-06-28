Rebels announce import draft pick and release 2017/2018 schedule

Red Deer opens their season against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sept. 23rd

Red Deer Rebels’ Head Coach Brent Sutter announced the club’s first pick in the CHL Import Draft.

Kristian Reichel, who last played for HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga, finished with two goals and six assists in 41 games last season. He also had the opportunity to represent the Czech Republic at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The 6’1”, 180lb 19-year-old centre will join Alexander Alexeyev as the two import players the club is allowed to have on their squad, as per league rules.

The Rebels also released their pre-season and regular season schedule for 2017/2018.

The Rebels will play 36 home games and 26 away games for a total of 72 games. Each game will start at 7 p.m. except for Jan. 28th – when they will start at 5 p.m.

The Rebels begin their season on Sept. 23rd when they will host the Edmonton Oil Kings who finished 23-43-5-1 last season.

The Rebels will have two extended home stands, the first being six games between Oct. 14th-28th; and the second seven game homestand taking place from Jan. 13th-28th. The Rebels will hit the road for a seven-game trip in November and six-game trip in February.

The Rebels won’t play the Lethbridge Hurricanes until Dec. 6th on the road. The ‘canes knocked the Rebels out of the first round four games to three last year.

Sylvan Lake product, Swift Current Bronco (39-23-4-6) and Arizona Coyotes prospect Tyler Steenbergen will visit the Centrium on Dec. 9th.

The Rebels will also play the Calgary Hitmen on Oct. 20th.

For more details, you can view whole schedule at reddeerrebels.com.