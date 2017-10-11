RDC Queen Shaye Leidenius selected 2017-18 ACAC Women’s Golf Player of the Year

Leidenius took the individual gold at the ACAC Championships and helped the RDC team to a bronze

RDC Queen’s golfer Shaye Leidenius is the ACAC 2017-18 Women’s Golf Player of the Year.

Leidenius, originally from Ponoka, took home the individual gold medal at the ACAC Championships and helped the RDC team to a bronze medal finish. The tournament, held at Redtail Landing Golf Club, saw shoot an opening round 84 and a second-round 82—for a two-day total of 166. That would put her 9 shots ahead of the next competitor.

“Shaye’s strong play and presence have been extremely impactful on our team this season. She has raised the bar for Red Deer College golfers,” said head coach Scott Bergdahl. “She set the standard for RDC female golf this season and for the golfers who follow her.”

Leidenius is currently enrolled in Kinesiology and Sports Studies and was able to maintain a high-level of play throughout the entire season—finishing first at the North Regional tournament in Camrose and second at the ACAC Women’s South Regional at Desert Blume Golf Club.

“Shaye is a very driven and passionate player, and had a great performance at the ACAC Golf Championships. When a student-athlete is recognized at the ACAC level it is a positive reflection of our program at RDC and of our commitment to support the student-athletes who want to pursue their passion in academics and athletics,” said Diane St-Denis, RDC Athletic Director.

For more information on RDC Golf and Red Deer College Athletics, please visit rdcathletics.ca.

