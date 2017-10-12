Lightning cruise past Rams to remain undefeated

48-21 victory keeps Hunting Hills on top of standings

FIRST SEED - Lightning QB Brandon Rees snuck in this TD through multiple Lacombe Ram defenders. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

The Hunting Hills Lighting continued their dominance over the Red Deer high school football league—going 5-0 over after a blowout 48-21 win over the second seeded Lacombe Rams.

The Lightning got off to a quick start in the first quarter with a perfectly executed quarterback sneak by Brandon Rees.

They would follow this up with a recovered onside quick, which led to a rushing touchdown by Luk Lukalu.

“Our mindset is when we are kicking the ball—we still have the ball,” Lightning Coach Kyle Sedgwick said.

“Every once in awhile we want to go and steal a possession.”

Hunting Hills would continue their first quarter dominance with a easily returned punt by Austin Schneider—bringing the score to 21-0.

“We ran the ball well. We tried to do that right from early on,” Sedgwick said.

The Rams would show some life at the beginning of the first quarter when quarterback Johnny Ericson would sneak in for a touchdown, bringing the score to 21-7.

After a one-point conversion, Hunting Hills would answer back with another Reese touchdown—bringing the half time score to 28-7

The second half started with Rees’ third score of the game—after a huge passing play brought the play to within the 5-yard line. The score would balloon to 35-7 after the ensuing extra point.

Lacombe’s offence would have the answer when backup quarterback Mitch Simmons connected with a wide open Zach Schwab—bringing the score to 13-35.

The Lighting would push the lead to 42-13 and continue their scoring blitz when Rees connected with Josh Patterson for the touchdown.

The Rams would continue to show life at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as Ericson would find Richard Jans in the end zone. Lacombe would add the two-point conversion—bringing the score to 42-21.

“I give a lot of credit to Lacombe,” Sedgwick said.

“They have great athletes and a great quarterback. They played very well today and didn’t quit.”

Hunting Hills would add a rushing touchdown from Shaye McCutcheon—bringing the final score to 48-21.

“I thought we played really fast,” Sedgwick said.

”It was probably our fastest most physical game. That was nice to see coming off the bye week. We focused on physicality and speed for the last couple weeks.”

He added unfortunately they have a few guys banged up going into the last week of the season.

The Lighting will play again next Thursday against Notre Dame, while Lacombe will take on Lindsay Thurber on Friday.

