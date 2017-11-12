Generals find a way to win in shootout afte dominating shots

GRUDGE MATCH - The Lacombe Generals and Innisfail Eagles played a rough one at the Gary Moe Autogroup Sportsplex. The Generalswould eventually pull away with the 4-3 shootout win. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

The Lacombe Generals were looking for a better finish on Saturday against the Innisfail Eagles, after dropping their game against the Stony Plain Eagles 4-3 the previous evening.

The Generals by recognizing Remembrance day by honouring Canadian veterans with a special ceremony. Lacombe resident and Second World War veteran Nick Melnechuk dropped the puck for the two captains before the first period got underway.

The first frame was all Generals, as they came out flying against their Highway 2 rivals. Despite dominating the shot category 15-3, Lacombe would only manage to find the back of the net once when Brad Stebner knocked in the first goal of the game.

The game would head into the second period with the Generals up one, despite giving up two powerplays in the first.

The second period was a rough affair, with both teams receiving multiple penalties and misconducts. The resulting powerplays resulted in goals by both squads.

The Eagles would find the scoreboard first when they found back of the net for a powerplay goal on a broken play.

Lacombe would have the quick answer when Daulton Siwak drove the net hard on the powerplay to put the Generals up 2-1.

The teams would continue to rough up the game until a 5 minute cross-checking major would lead to an Eagles powerplay. Innisfail would score on the ensuing man advantage to tie the game at two a piece.

The teams would head into the final period with clear bad blood to clear up.

Robertson said that it is no secret these teams don’t like each other.

“We stick up for each other,” he said. “We are a team in every sense of the word. We have a lot of guys who may have introduced themselves to each other last week. They bought in tonight.”

Lacombe would come out five minutes into the third period when Billy Marshall found the back of the net to put the Generals up 3-2.

The Eagles would once again have the answer almost immediately when Kyle Dorowicz would tie up the game.

Regular time would finish with the teams even-steven, despite the Generals dominating in shots and having three powerplays in the third period.

The teams would play five minutes of 4 on 4 and three minutes of 3 on 3 — both of which wouldn’t find an outcome.

The Generals would finally find a way to put away the game in the shootout.

The Generals coach was pleased with his teams effort.

“I saw a lot of effort and character,” Robertson said. “We battled tonight and I feel like we battled for each other.”

Lacombe dominated the shot department 49-17 and moved to 4-0-0-1.

“Barny (Kraymer Barnstable. Former General and current Eagles goaltender) is a good goalie,” Robertson said. “We knew he was going to play hard against us. That wouldn’t be a secret. Hopefully next time we get near 50 shots, we end up getting 6-7 goals.”

They play their next home game in two week when they host the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.