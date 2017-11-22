Take time to relax this holiday season

Right now, I’m sitting in my office tired and lethargic. Sleep has been elusive, and I think my mind is gearing up for a busy winter season as the holidays approach and drag all the busyness with them. I’m getting prepared for the hamster wheel to begin picking up speed and I had better make sure my running shoes are tied so that I have good traction while on that wheel!

It is also time for a good planning session for some self care, which is a term that I have been hearing tossed around lately. Social media is informing us to ‘take care’, utilize ‘self care Sunday’ which are all good reminders, but they usually end up with a blog about taking bubble baths and drinking tea. Neither of those things am I opposed to! There are several self care things we can do in and around our homes which make lazy days easier and will give us tools to manage the busy days as well.

It’s time to stock up – on household items and, possibly, stock! I try to make the most of my high energy and creative days by making sure my freezer is full of make ahead meals, home made soup and fresh bone stock. When we have turkey or ham, or chicken or anything with bones I use the carcass to make bone broth which I freeze for later days. When the lazy days roll past I have an immediate starter for soup and supper and tasty broths to warm up with or to add to a recipe. It’s like others who bake cookies and freeze them for surprise company, it’s just darn handy to have those things in your life.

Stocking up the pantry is a good thing to do as well, useful items such as canned tomatoes, beans, fish and even back up olives and pickles make for easy last minute entertaining. If I have a can of water chestnuts and bacon on hand I can whip up an appetizer in five minutes that everyone loves and I never stress about surprise company. If you keep a good supply of crackers, oysters and cheeses available you can easily grab a ‘snack’ supper and relax in front of a movie on occasion having your favourite snack tray.

Your rest is vital during these dark months so please be good to your body. Yes bubble baths and calming teas are excellent, but make sure support and comfort welcome you after your relaxing bath. Invest in good pillows, there isn’t anything that will rob you of a nights sleep like a lumpy or flat pillow! Choose warm, soft sheets and change your bed often using calming fragrances and essential oils to help you sleep. Rub a few drops of lavender on your high-quality pillows and lay back and breath in the aroma as you drift.

If your pantry is stocked, your bed is ready to welcome you and you have a good supply of bubble bath and tea then you are well on your way to tackling the busy weeks ahead. Don’t hesitate to take it easy when you have a spare second and be sure to be very good to yourself in those moments. Take time out when you need it and give yourself permission to take care of you.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Ask a Realtor/Ask a Designer’.