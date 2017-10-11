Red Deerians set to hit the polls next week

We’re on the home stretch of the municipal election campaign. As Red Deerians get set to cast their ballots on Oct. 16th, we would encourage those eligible to exercise their right to vote.

In total 29 candidates put their name forward for City council and two candidates are running for mayor. There are also 16 candidates running for Red Deer Public School trustee and six candidates for trustee in the Red Deer Catholic division.

Candidates for mayor include current Mayor Tara Veer and Sean Burke.

Candidates for council include Sam Bergeron, Incumbent Buck Buchanan, Valdene Callin, Matt Chapin, Michael Dawe, Robert Friss, Calvin Goulet-Jones, Jason Habuza, Incumbent Tanya Handley, Vesna Higham, Ted Johnson, Incumbent Ken Johnston, Cory Kingsfield, Jim Kristinson, Incumbent Lawrence Lee, Kris Maciborsky, Doug Manderville, Bobbi McCoy, Ian Miller, Jeremy Moore, Rick More, Incumbent Lynne Mulder, Bayo Nshombo Bayongwa, Matt Slubik, Jordy Smith, Brice Unland, Jonathan Wieler, Incumbent Frank Wong and Incumbent Dianne Wyntjes.

Candidates running for Red Deer Public School Trustee include Nicole Buchanan, Matt Chapin, Jason Chilibeck, Bill Christie, Dick Lemke, Dianne Mcaulay, Bev Manning, Patrick O’Connor, Ben Ordman, Cathy Peacocke, Angela Sommers, Bill Stuebing, Jaelene Tweedle, Jim Watters, Chris Woods and Laurette Woodward.

Candidates running for Red Deer Catholic School Trustee include Anne Marie Watson, Adriana LaGrange, Cynthia Leyson, Kim Pasula, Murray Hollman and Carlene Smith.

Voters will have to watch closely which candidate most lines up with what they as residents hope to see established as an overall vision for the future of Red Deer – a City which continues to grow and change as the years pass.

Common themes in this year’s campaign so far run the gamut anywhere from crime and community safety, a safe injection site for Red Deer as well as the need for a treatment centre and expansion at the Red Deer Regional Hospital, to continuing to diversify the City’s economy, to continuing to make our way through the economic downturn.

Meanwhile, voter turnout hasn’t been stellar for municipal elections and we encourage all eligible Red Deerians to learn about the candidates and what they stand for and on Oct. 16th exercise their right to vote.

As well, two advance votes remain which will take place on Oct. 14th-15th at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery.

To stay informed and up to date with our election coverage, including profiles on the candidates, videos of City council candidates and mayoral candidates as well as coverage of the election forums, visit our web site at http://www.reddeerexpress.com/tag/rdvotes/.

