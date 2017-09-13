Helping others in a desperate time of need

This summer has certainly been a devastating season for many in terms of the unprecedented raging wildfires in B.C. and in Southern Alberta and for our neighbours to the south with the recent hurricanes.

Earlier this week, the Waterton Lakes National Park area was evacuated, and as fires still continue to grow in that region, the threat remains high. As well, much of B.C. continues to be on alert as that province has battled wildfires for much of the season and as new fires continue to pop up, it’s a battle that currently has no end in sight at this time.

To the south, it has been hard to escape the images coming out of Florida this past weekend as Hurricane Irma devastated much of the Florida coast. It was one of the most severe storms to hit the region in decades – officials say it was the most intense hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Irma also caused catastrophic damage to Barbuda, Saint Martin, Anguilla, the Virgin Islands and Cuba.

The images coming out of those areas is absolutely horrendous. The clean up has begun and many predict it will not only take months but even years.

And we can’t forget about Houston, Texas, which saw Category 4 Hurricane Harvey late last month. Rebuilding is well underway, but again, full restoration is a ways off.

So what can we do to help make a difference?

Organizations like the Red Cross and the Salvation Army are providing assistance to those impacted by the storm.

The American Red Cross is also working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort for the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by these disasters. According to their social media, on Monday night, 108,000 people were provided refuge from Hurricane Irma in the Florida area in government and Red Cross evacuation centres.

Any help, whether it’s as little as $5, can make a difference. If everyone gave a small amount it can make a profound impact for thousands of lives.

It’s not just donations for the current time, but these residents affected face a very uncertain future with rebuilding that can take years.