Get caught up in this season of giving

There are many ways to give back to the community

Tis the season – in truly a number of ways.

As the holiday season has begun, we are reminded through various ways across the community that this is truly the season of giving. Christmas in general reminds us that there is joy in giving, serving and helping as yesterday’s Giving Tuesday showed us.

Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday encourages individuals and corporations to donate and/or volunteer their time to support charities and non-profit organizations.

Fittingly, it follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year, as a way to help offset the buying frenzy that these days bring. Residents were encouraged to start the holiday season off on the right foot by taking part in Giving Tuesday, according to CommunityWire.

It’s also a perfect ‘starting point’ as well to consider other ways of supporting the community.

There are lots of ways to do so, ranging from dropping a few dollars into one of the Christmas Kettles set up around town by the Salvation Army to donating to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau or the Red Deer Food Bank – just for starters. Local social agencies typically feel the pinch at a greater level this time of year, so it’s the ideal time to help out and hopefully to keep that ‘habit of giving’ all year through.

Speaking of the Salvation Army, the church launched their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign earlier this month at Bower Place Shopping Centre.

The campaign’s goal this year is $230,000, and is the largest source of funds for The Salvation Army and helps keep their programs and services going year-round.

“The Salvation Army in Red Deer has always received tremendous support from the community, we express sincere gratitude for your kind support again in this year’s campaign,” said Major Larry Bridger, Red Deer Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Kettles will be out until Dec. 23rd and volunteers are still needed at every Kettle to accept donations. Volunteering is another way of supporting this campaign, and Kettle shifts are still available. To volunteer, call 403-346-2251.

“We always need volunteers at the kettles. Even two hours helps,” says Bridger. “The financial support in Red Deer has been tremendous over the years. We are sure businesses and families will meet the challenge this year. It’s a great community, that’s for sure.”

Coming up this weekend is the annual Charity Checkstop which will be held on Dec. 2nd from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. with proceeds from this event going to support the Women’s Outreach, Red Deer Christmas Bureau, Red Deer Food Bank and M.A.D.D.

This event will be held on Taylor Drive just North of 32nd St. People can make a donation by stopping on the inside lane on the southbound and northbound lanes.

Donation of toys will go directly to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau, Donation of Food will go to the Red Deer Food Bank. Proceeds from the event will be divided between the four agencies.

Meanwhile, if monetary donations aren’t in your budget this time of year, why not volunteer your time instead? With higher levels of demand across the community agency spectrum, it’s a great way to give back to and feel part of your community and meet others with similar passions and interests.