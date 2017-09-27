Dr. Gifford-Jones’ RX for a long life

One: buy a scale.

Obesity is a huge killer and it sets the stage for Type 2 diabetes, heart attack and hypertension. Be a smart consumer. Step on the scale each day so there are no surprises about weight gain. Count calories to live healthier and longer.

Two: buy a pedometer to count steps.

Ships tied up at a dock too long get barnacles. To avoid medical barnacles, walk 10,000 steps a day. There’s no need to run the four minute mile. Remember, lions don’t buy Nike running shoes. Besides, studies show excessive exercise can cause medical problems.

Three: avoid needless radiation.

A single CT scan delivers the same radiation as 500 chest X-rays or 1,000 dental ones. Always ask if an ultrasound or an MRI can obtain the same medical information without the risk of radiation. Like the elephant’s memory, the body never forgets the amount of radiation it receives in a lifetime.

Four: avoid ‘pillitis’ like the plague.

Every day North Americans are programmed for sickness by pharmaceutical companies. We’ve become the most over-medicated society in history and not the healthiest. Look around you. Every year in North America 100,000 people die from prescription drugs. More thousands die from over-the-counter medications, many of which are not needed. Too many people swallow minor painkillers and other drugs as if they were M and M candy. They’re headed for kidney and liver problems without knowing it.

Five: look after your heart with Vitamin C and Neo40

I believe I’ve reached my 94th year by taking high doses of Medi-C Plus powder (4,000 to 6,000 milligrams daily). I believe the science behind Vitamin C makes more sense than that of cholesterol-lowering drugs (CLDs). Dr. Linus Pauling stressed that a lack of Vitamin C caused microscopic cracks in coronary arteries which can trigger a fatal blood clot. Vitamin C and the addition of lysine, a natural amino acid, also help to reverse hardening of arteries that kills many people.

Since heart disease is the number one killer, I’ve added a tablet of Neo40 daily. This Nobel Prize winning discovery increases nitric oxide (NO) which relaxes arteries and decreases blood pressure. The inner lining of arteries produces large amounts of NO early in life, but after age 40 No decreases, causing constriction of arteries and a risk of hypertension. Few people are aware of this important product.

High doses of C and Neo40 are available in Health Food Stores. (But remember, it’s not the intention of this journalist to make you toss away CLDs as many doctors disagree about the benefits of big C.)

Finally, I take an enteric coated 81 milligram Aspirin daily along with natural Vitamin E to decrease formation of a blood clot. But since Aspirin increases the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, always discuss this matter with your doctor.

Six : There’s no such thing as minor surgery.

Every operation poses a possible complication, including death. So if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. If it’s partly broke, think twice before fixing it.

Often it’s better to live with the devil you know than the one you don’t know. Large gallstones, detected by ultrasound during a checkup, that are not causing trouble, are often best left to the crematorium. Many hernias do not require surgery. And if your surgeon has the personality of Dracula, ignore that.

Remember, his hands, not his bedside manner, are performing the operation.

Seven: buy a dog if you need a friend.

If you are depressed and lonely, a dog will give you unconditional love, never betray you, and always be there when you need company.

Eight: alcohol In moderation

Sir William Osler was right when he said, “Alcohol is for the elderly what milk is for the young.” ‘

Alcohol increases good cholesterol, oils tiny platelets so they’re less likely to clot and cause coronary death. But remember, alcohol in moderation only!

Nine: improve your diet.

Eat more fish, fruits, vegetables and add more fiber.

Ten: (I stole this one!)

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Follow this advice and you’ll have a peaceful mind and live longer.

