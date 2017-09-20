Celebrating our province via Alberta Culture Days

Red Deerians will have the chance next weekend to celebrate the community’s arts and culture scene as the 2017 Alberta Culture Days gets underway.

Alberta Culture Days runs Sept. 29th to Oct. 1st.

This annual three-day festival showcases the many forms of arts and culture celebrated in our community, including art shows and demonstrations, dance lessons, film presentations, live music, and kids activities.

Many events are happening in Red Deer throughout the weekend, with most being family-friendly and free to attend.

“The City of Red Deer is pleased to partner with the Red Deer Arts Council to bring this exciting three-day event to Red Deer,” said Caryn Ouwehand, special events programmer.

“By featuring the talents of local visual and performing artists, while showcasing many cultural community groups in our City, Red Deer’s Alberta Culture Days celebration is an opportunity for citizens to celebrate diversity and make meaningful community connections.”

Red Deerians are encouraged to join in for a downtown celebration at the Canada 150 Art Jam on Sept. 30th.

The event runs in City Hall Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment on the Diversity Stage, try your hand at nature crafts and activities, visit the Red Feather Women’s Community Tipi, and explore your inner rapper at the interactive rap booth.

Proudly presented by the City of Red Deer, this event is free to attend and is sure to provide entertainment for the whole family.

“Alberta Culture Days is our largest celebration of arts, heritage, culture and community. For the past 10 years, Albertans have come together to share what culture means to them through family-friendly, fun and inspiring events like the Canada 150 Art Jam. I encourage everyone in the Red Deer area to join the party at the end of September and experience the joy of Alberta Culture Days,” said Ricardo Miranda, minister of Culture and Tourism.

A complete list of events and locations is available at www.reddeer.ca/AlbertaCultureDays. Additional details can be found by following the City of Red Deer on facebook and Twitter or by searching #ABCultureDays.

The events will be co-hosted by many community partners including, Red Deer College Arts Centre &Red Deer College, Red Deer’s Public and Catholic Schools, Red Deer Public Library, City of Red Deer Heritage and Public Art and Culture Services Divisions, Central Alberta Retired Teachers Association, Red Deer Visual Artists, Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society, Central Alberta Women’s Immigrant Association (CAIWA), Central Alberta Refugee Effort (CARE), The Hub on Ross, the Scott Block, Celebration of Dance Committee led by Country Pride Dance Club, Artribute Art School, Red Deer Downtown Business Association, Against the Wall Theatre and the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery.

There will be much to do and see in the City next weekend and as many of the events are free, it is a great opportunity for families to get out and enjoy some arts and culture.

To learn more, visit http://culture.alberta.ca/culturedays/.