Guess what - I’m painting again.

If you follow my article I’m sure you are not surprised by this announcement!

I’m such a fan of how paint can change a room and brighten a space and even if you buy premium paint at $70/gallon it is still the least expensive form of redecorating an entire room.

I’ve dug into my decorative accessories recently too, taking items that I am still fond of and giving them a lift and a new lease on life. I have several large metal items which are unique and still loved but they are in the sage green tones that I have decorated with for years.

I have decided to re-purpose some of them for another room and have taken the hammered metal finishes to them and then added some silver highlights which bring out the embossing on the metal.

I’m pretty proud of the results and still love these items - even more so now that they are shiny and bright!

Painting is a love/hate thing with me and even though I love the results I dislike the prep and actual painting doesn’t thrill me much either. It seems that in every project there is that ‘I will never be done’ feeling as you shuffle through the mess and debris and then suddenly that last stroke or roll is on the wall and you stand back and pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

After so many painting projects I have learned a few key tips to help keep my sanity and I am happy to share them with you.

Buy good equipment and keep it maintained. Invest in better brushes with natural fibres and make sure to clean them at the end of each project.

Polyester bristles leave hard, deep lines in paint which do not level as well as a natural bristle and they also leave pieces of brush behind which is ridiculously frustrating if you find it after the paint is dry.

If your project is stretching out over a few days you can store brushes and rollers in plastic bags for the next day so you don’t have to wash then out every day but when the project is done carefully clean and dry your brushes. A good quality brush will last you for years if you take care of the bristles.

Skip the cheap paint, it’s not worth it!

You don’t need to buy top of the line products but stay away from the builder grade products. Many lines of paint have a mid-line product which will suit your needs and you will discover how satisfying it is painting with a better product.

The paint has more viscosity, it splatters less and it covers in one or two coats. If you are choosing a dark colour it is especially important to chose a quality paint and do two coats rather than a cheaper brand which forces you into several coats to get the same results.

Patience and prep will give you a superior finish. Fill holes carefully and sand smooth then gently wipe walls with a solution of water and TSP (ask the paint people).

Once the walls are dry give ample time and air movement between coats and your paint finish will be strong and smooth.

Happy painting! Kim Wyse is a local freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Ask a Designer/Ask a Realtor’.