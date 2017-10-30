Woman charged after fatal collision in Red Deer County

A 24-year-old woman faces charges in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Aug. 5th at 11:15 p.m. in Red Deer County.

Bobbi Crotty, 24, is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, three counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation over 80 mg% of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of impaired operation over 80 mg% of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The charges stem after Red Deer County and City of Red Deer Emergency Services were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11A west of Red Deer. A westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle nearly head-on. A third vehicle travelling west bound was involved in the collision with less severe damage. The occupants of all the vehicles were being treated for extensive injuries and rushed to Red Deer Regional Hospital. A passenger in the eastbound vehicle passed away from injuries sustained in the collision.

– Fawcett