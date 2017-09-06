Woman carjacked in Normandeau neighbourhood

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a carjacking after two men crashed the stolen vehicle they were driving, then stole a woman’s car in the Normandeau neighbourhood last night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5th, a woman was standing at her parked vehicle on Nash Street when she witnessed two men crash a red Ford Escape into the side of a nearby building. The suspects then approached the woman, wielding a machete, demanded her car keys, and sped away in her white Volkswagen Jetta.

RCMP began an immediate search for the suspects and located the white Jetta shortly afterward, after it struck a dumpster in the Highland Green neighbourhood and was abandoned. The victim’s purse was still in the car but all the cash had been stolen from her wallet.

The Ford Escape had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake earlier the same day. The victim was not injured in the incident.

Suspect #1 (driver) is described as Aboriginal, with short, messy black hair and a thin build. He is about 5’4” tall, in his 20s and was wearing gloves, a baggy dark-coloured sweater and jeans. He carried a machete.

Suspect #2 (passenger) is described as Caucasian, clean-shaven, about 5’6” tall, with a thin build. He is about 20-years-old and was wearing a grey sweater and jeans.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett