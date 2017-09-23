With This Ring Bridal Gala takes place this weekend

THE BIG DAY - The 14th annual fall Bridal Show is this weekend, to help brides prepare for their special day. photo submitted

The 14th annual Fall Bridal Show is fast approaching.

On Sept. 24th about 45 exhibitors will be filling Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre to put on With This Ring Bridal Gala to help brides plan their special day.

“We have everything from flowers to limos and of course lots of gowns, tuxedos, decorating, cakes and DJ’s, so it’s just all the things that they need to be looking for,” said Pat Moore, one of the partners and coordinators of the show.

Moore said there’s always lots of brides who come out, but it’s not just for the women. A lot of them bring their grooms along with them. Three tuxedo stores will be onboard, as well as a few men modelling in the fashion show, showing off some fashionable trends.

“We usually have quite a few guys come and bring their wedding party and their moms and future mother-in-laws. It’s a fun time as well as a learning time,” said Moore.

The overall show runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the fashion shows running at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

“It’s in two rooms, so the trade show is in one room and the fashion is in another room, so it makes it nice to be able to go and focus on the fashions,” she said.

There will be everything shown from bridal gowns to bridesmaids dresses to mother of the bride outfits to tuxedos and more.

There will also be lots of great prizes to be won along with lots of door prizes. Participants can fill in a registration form when they come to the door, which then goes into the draw box for a chance to win.

Organizers are also doing some contests via facebook, so if people want to take a picture of themselves in their mother or grandmother’s wedding dress or of their grandmother or mother in them then they can do that for a chance to win.

“The other contest is if people want to come to the show either in vintage or princess or dress up their group and come and just have a fun day doing that, we’ll have prizes for the people who take part in that at the show as well.”

Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. People wishing to buy their tickets in advance can go to www.bridalgala.ca or www.ticketsalberta.ca.