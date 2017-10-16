Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

Gusts expected to be between 90 km - 130 km an hour in parts of the province

WARNING - A wind warning has been issued for Central Alberta by Environment Canada. Pictured is damage from a wind storm that ripped through the City in June. Express file photo

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Central Alberta. Officials are asking residents to watch for strong winds that may cause damage.

“An intense low is forecast to develop over western Alberta Tuesday tracking into Saskatchewan Tuesday night.

The low will bring strong winds to the southern foothills tonight spreading eastwards Tuesday. Northwesterly winds will develop in central Alberta Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts near 90 km/h are expected. The strongest winds will be near Pincher Creek with gusts up to 130 km/h.”

Winds will diminish Tuesday night.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

– Fawcett