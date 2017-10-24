Wind warning in effect for Red Deer

Wind gusts could reach 100 kms/hr in some areas

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Red Deer and area.

An intense low pressure system will form in the vicinity of Grande Prairie early Wednesday morning and then track quickly southeastward to lie in southeastern Saskatchewan by 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. In the wake of the system very strong northerly winds 70 kms/hr gusting 100 kms/hr or more will develop and will follow the low on its journey southeastward. The winds will begin to surface in north Central Alberta late Wednesday morning and then exit the province near Cypress Hills late Wednesday evening.

In addition strong westerly winds will develop in southwestern Alberta Wednesday morning in advance of the low. Conditions in this area should improve by late afternoon as the winds diminish.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

There is a wind warning in effect for:

– Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

– City of Red Deer

– Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

– Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

– Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

– Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

– Co. of Stettler near Donalda

– Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

– Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

– Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

– Lacombe Co. near Eckville

– Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

– Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

– Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

– Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

– Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

– Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

– Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House