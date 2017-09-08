Wetaskiwin RCMP seize significant amount of stolen property

Stolen vehicles tracked from a Spruce Grove property helped capture a significant amount of stolen property near Wetaskiwin.

RCMP stated in a release Sept. 8 that many of the items — including ammunition and a small amount of drugs — are believed to be stolen, including a hydro vac truck estimated to cost $350,000.

Investigators were clued into the situation after Spruce Grove RCMP had received a complaint of a stolen 2015 Ford F350 and flat deck trailer on Sept. 3.

“RCMP were able to track the stolen vehicles to a property in Wetaskiwin County,” states the release.

”Wetaskiwin RCMP, with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and Leduc RCMP, located and arrested three suspects at the residence.”

A search warrant of the property was executed Sept. 4 with the help of the RCMP Edmonton Auto Theft Unit, Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section and the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

These were the seized items:

• Hydro Vac truck

• Four pickup trucks / one car

• Two holiday trailers

• Five utility trailers

• One quad

• Ammunition

• Small amounts of drugs including what is believed to be Fentanyl / Crystal Methamphetamine / Cocaine and Marihuana

• Other various property

Police continue to investigate and are working with detachments across the province and in Saskatchewan to find the rightful owners.

The individuals charged are 49-year-old Leroy Hall, 33-year-old Jonathon Sacrey and 33-year-old Megan Krusky. They face charges of possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a VIN, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hall and Sacrey are currently in custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Sept. 19. Krusky was released on a recognizance and is to appear in court on Sept. 19.

Another individual, 35-year-old Steven Whipple, is currently in custody and has been charged with several offences as above and will also appear in court Sept. 19.

“Clearly a long term criminal operation was being run out of this property,” stated Corporal Andrew Olfert, of the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section. “It’s a great result when we can remove stolen property from the wrong hands, and even better when we return that property to the rightful owners.”

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

– Heyden-Kaye