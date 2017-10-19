Westerner and Chamber of Commerce explore hosting of Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

Organizations are reviewing a business case to support the presentation of a multi-year proposal to the CPRA

LOOKING AHEAD - Officials with the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park are working on a plan that has the potential to bring the Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer. Pictured here is some rodeo action from the Rebel Energy Services Xtreme Bulls Event at the Centrium last year. Red Deer Express/file photo

There’s a partnership that has the potential to bring the Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer.

Westerner Park, in partnership with Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce are in the final stage of reviewing a business case to support the presentation of a multi-year proposal to the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) to potentially host the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) in the ENMAX Centrium starting in November 2018 at Westerner Park.

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce has been supporting business activities in Central Alberta for 124 years and Westerner Park is the third largest Agricultural Society in Alberta with over 125 years of history within the Agricultural event industry, making our partnership unique and promising to hosting the CFR.

“We hope to be successful in bringing this event to Red Deer,” says Ben Antifaiff, CEO and General Manager at Westerner Park. “This event would generate significant economic impact throughout our community and Central Alberta, but also showcase our hospitality to host events of this scale.”

“The magnitude of this event would be a community effort, which is why we are looking for the support and encouragement from our community as we work hard to bring the CFR to Red Deer and Central Alberta,” says Robin Bobocel, CEO of Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce.

-Weber