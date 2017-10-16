WATCH: Tara Veer re-elected as Red Deer’s mayor

Contender Sean Burke said he learned a lot along the campaign trail

Mayor Tara Veer will serve a second term. She was re-elected with more than 88% of the vote on Monday night.

“It is an incredible honour. This isn’t just an election, I feel like I’ve been given a very strong mandate from Red Deerians. I’m so honoured to serve this amazing community that we call our home. People of Red Deer have been so good to me over many, many years. My life’s purpose is to give back to the people of Red Deer,” she said.

Veer added over the next number of days she will meet with the new City council to establish a strategic direction.

“We will go through what we heard from Red Deerians over the course of the election campaign and prioritize those and develop our strategic direction and come up with work plan,” she said. “I campaigned on community safety, a stronger economy, to protect our natural environment and to build community life and advocate for our community needs.

“Over the last term we certainly we able to prove that we can accomplish a lot in four years and I am confident the best is yet to come for Red Deerians.”

Sean Burke said he was not disappointed with the result.

“I think I did well as a resident of 20 years who just stood up to the front line and said, ‘hey we’ve got problems,’” he said. “There was a lot of passion for what I was standing up for in our community. We’re the black eye of the City if you turn onto any facebook page – Riverside Meadows is like Harlem, like the bad area.

“I really wanted to stand up for my inner city community.”

Burke added he learned a lot along the campaign trail.

“I learned that Canadian politics is very friendly. It’s been a great experience. I really enjoyed it,” he said. “The really good thing is that everything I stood for echoes in this election.”

