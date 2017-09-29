VIDEO: New technology to be used at advance vote stations

NEW TECHNOLOGY - Samantha Rodwell, deputy returning officer for the City of Red Deer, demonstrates new technology that will be used during the advance vote in Red Deer. Erin Fawcett/Red Deer Express

Red Deerians heading to the advanced polls will get to try out some new technology to cast their ballots.

The City of Red Deer will have six ExpressVote stations, a state-of-the-art, universal voting system that allows every elector to vote in the same manner no matter their ability.

“Every voter whether they are partially sighted, require a sip-and-puff device, a rocker panel or who have no disabilities, they’ll vote in the exact same manner using our ExpressVote system by inserting in a ballot using a touch screen, a key pad or their sip and puff device or rocker panel feature,” said Samantha Rodwell, deputy returning officer for the City of Red Deer. “It is great to have all electors vote independently, it gives everyone the same ability.

“Right now this is one of the most state-of-the-art and universal election equipment that is available in North America at this time.”

Advance Voting will be held at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, located at 4525 – 47A Ave. Advance vote dates include Sept. 30th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 6th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 7th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 13th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Oct. 14th between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There are also options available for voters unable to make it to a voting station. Special ballots are available for electors who may be out of town or physically unable to get to a voting station. Special ballots must be requested before election day by contacting the returning officer. At-home voting is available for electors with a physical disability that prevents travel. The at-home vote is available the same dates as the advance vote and must be booked in advance with the returning officer.

The final advance vote closes on Oct. 14th. In 2013, about 2,500 voters took advantage of the advance polls as opposed to 1,800 voters in 2010. This year, voter turnouts from the advance vote will be released at the close of each advance vote date. More information on advance voting is available online at elections.reddeer.ca.

“Advance voting is for anyone – it’s not just for people who are going to be away on election day,” said Rodwell.

Election day runs Oct. 16th.

