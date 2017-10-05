Valdene Callin seeks Red Deer City council spot

Long-time community member Valdene Callin is throwing her hat into the ring for City council.

“We chose this community because there was a chance for us as a family to see some economic growth and have a really nice environment for our son,” she said, adding they moved to Red Deer 20 years ago.

Callin has sat on a number of boards and committees since her arrival to the community including the Crime Prevention Advisory Committee, the Red Deer and District Community Foundation, chair of the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools, the Festival of Trees, 100 Women Who Care, among many others.

“Being involved shapes my vision of Red Deer as a community that families – young and old – can be proud to call home.”

Having been involved in many ways in the community over the past number of years, Callin said it felt right to run for council this time around.

“I see there are a lot of issues happening (in the City),” she said. “But instead of focusing on an issue, we have to focus on the people. If we focus on the people and the impact that the decision is going to have on those people, we’re going to have a better chance at solving the issue.

“I am running for City council because I believe the priority is people. I am a strong advocate of community engagement and enthusiastically volunteer with over 15 local organizations. I have a proven track record of building community by looking at issues through social, economic and environmental lenses. I was selected as the 2014 recipient of the Red Deer and District Community Foundation Women of Excellence Community Builder award.”

Callin added she has a lot to offer the position of City councillor.

“I’m very passionate, I’m very enthusiastic, I’m tenacious, I’m very fiscally responsible – a lot of the boards I sit on are non-profit, so there are limited dollars. I have to be transparent in decision-making, you have to have integrity and when you’re elected to anything, or you are sitting on a board, you have to speak with one voice,” she said. “I gather my information, I look at the information, I have a healthy debate, but once that decision is made, that is it, once we walk out that door, we speak with one voice.

“The role of a City councillor is to serve the people of the community with a comprehensive strategy with actionable solutions that put people first. We can talk about making a difference or we can make a difference.”

Meanwhile, Callin said she is most looking forward to engaging with Red Deerians on the campaign trail.

“I’m looking forward to talking to the citizens of Red Deer on a different level.”

