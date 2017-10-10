Update – RCMP arrest man after early morning collisions

Truck collided with parked vehicles and an electrical box in the Pines neighbourhood

ON SCENE - Red Deer RCMP were on scene early this morning after a vehicle allegedly plowed into a house on Piper Drive. photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man after a series of collisions in the Pines neighbourhood early this morning that ended with a truck destroying an electrical box and colliding with a residential garage.

RCMP were called to the area of Piper Drive at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 10th in response to a report of a white truck that had collided with several parked vehicles and an electrical box in the Pines neighbourhood.

The white Nissan Titan is alleged to have struck several parked vehicles on Pamely Avenue before continuing through the intersection of Page Avenue and Piper Drive, where it struck the electrical box, collided with a GMC truck parked in a driveway, and then struck a garage and came to a stop.

At that point, the driver exited the truck and began to walk in the neighbourhood, where RCMP located him and took him into custody.

Several homes in the area were without power for a short time as a result of the damage to the electrical box. No one was injured in this series of collisions.

RCMP continue to investigate all potential causes for the collisions and appreciate the assistance of the numerous witnesses who spoke to police. A 42 year old man will face charges as the investigation progresses.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Weber