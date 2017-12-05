UPDATE: Man charged in connection to rammed police car in summer

Red Deer RCMP have charged the man who is alleged to have rammed a police car on July 17th in Red Deer while driving a stolen truck. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 19th.

Red Deer RCMP identified the suspect early in the investigation into the July 17th collision that sent a police officer to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and began searching for him. The suspect was later arrested by another RCMP detachment on an unrelated matter, and Red Deer RCMP swore charges against him shortly afterward.

RCMP were on patrol in an alley in the Highland Green neighbourhood at 1 a.m. on July 17th when they intercepted a white 2006 Ford F350 in the process of being stolen. The truck fled police, driving on a walking path adjacent to 59th Ave. into the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. RCMP located it again on Kerrywood Dr. near the Taylor Dr. intersection, where the truck appeared to be stuck on the median. When an RCMP officer approached in a marked police cruiser, the truck reversed at high speed toward the police car, collided with it, then fled northbound on Taylor Dr.

James Kenneth Riley, 26, faces the following charges in relation to the July 17 incident: failing to stop at scene of accident, flight from police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault of a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

– Connolly