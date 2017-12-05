UPDATE: Man charged in connection to rammed police car in summer

Red Deer RCMP have laid charges for July 17th incident

Red Deer RCMP have charged the man who is alleged to have rammed a police car on July 17th in Red Deer while driving a stolen truck. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 19th.

Red Deer RCMP identified the suspect early in the investigation into the July 17th collision that sent a police officer to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and began searching for him. The suspect was later arrested by another RCMP detachment on an unrelated matter, and Red Deer RCMP swore charges against him shortly afterward.

RCMP were on patrol in an alley in the Highland Green neighbourhood at 1 a.m. on July 17th when they intercepted a white 2006 Ford F350 in the process of being stolen. The truck fled police, driving on a walking path adjacent to 59th Ave. into the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. RCMP located it again on Kerrywood Dr. near the Taylor Dr. intersection, where the truck appeared to be stuck on the median. When an RCMP officer approached in a marked police cruiser, the truck reversed at high speed toward the police car, collided with it, then fled northbound on Taylor Dr.

James Kenneth Riley, 26, faces the following charges in relation to the July 17 incident: failing to stop at scene of accident, flight from police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault of a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

– Connolly

Previous story
Red Deer man arrested after convenience store armed robbery
Next story
Child advocacy group settles into new location

Just Posted

Child advocacy group settles into new location

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre opened its doors in Red Deer Dec 1st.

Wreaking HAVOC to hold title in Red Deer

Fighting championships at Red Deer’s Sheraton Dec. 8

UPDATE: Man charged in connection to rammed police car in summer

Red Deer RCMP have laid charges for July 17th incident

Red Deer man arrested after convenience store armed robbery

Convenience store robbed by men wielding machete, pepper spray

City considers locations for supervised consumption services

Red Deerians can weigh in on six potential sites

Red Deer Kennel Club opens facility for dog training

Red Deer Kennel Club opens dog training facility with hope it will become hub for Central Alnber

Updated: IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee

The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes to compete as neutrals

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

Canada’s softwood lumber exports to U.S. down

Softwood exports to U.S. down but it’s not causing big financial pinch

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Trudeau says trade with China an answer to rising populism

The prime minister remained hopeful that Canada and China could forge ahead with a full-fledged trade deal

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Most Read