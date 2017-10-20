United Way Central Alberta holds Sockey Night

United Way Central Alberta is pleased to announce the ninth annual Sockey Night in Red Deer in partnership with the Red Deer Rebels Oct. 21st beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the ENMAX Centrium.

For weeks United Way has been collecting socks, largely donated by chiropractors in Red Deer, to support a great cause this winter: warm feet for all! This event brings together sports fans of all ages to share some spirited fun throwing socks on the ice during the second intermission.

Sports fans can bring new pairs of socks or purchase them at the game for a chance to win prizes. All proceeds from sock sales go to United Way for investment in more than 40 community programs and services across Central Alberta.

“Our players and team members live and work in this community and we take pride in being active members of the Red Deer community. It makes sense to partner with United Way because their investments are critical in keeping our community great,” said Dean Williams, VP Marketing and Sales for the Red Deer Rebels.

“This is our 9th year running Sockey Night in Red Deer, and it is important we keep in mind the integral role this event plays in our campaign season.“Sockey Night not only helps raise awareness and funds, it is a time to have fun for community members of all ages. This event then allows us to continue to invest in social service programs as well as providing socks for our vulnerable population,” said Linda Wilson, Co-Chair for United Way Central Alberta.

On Oct. 23rd, socks will go out for delivery to five of our partner agencies who will make sure they get onto the feet of those who need them most.

—Connolly