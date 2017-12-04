Two arrested with firearm, stolen IDs on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrest two with multiple outstanding warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man and a woman who were both wanted on multiple outstanding warrants after finding them in possession of stolen identification, meth and a gun.

At 4 a.m. on Nov. 30th, RCMP were conducting targeted patrols in an area known for criminal activity when they located a suspicious vehicle parked in a commercial lot. The man and woman associated with the vehicle gave police false names, and the man attempted to flee police on foot. RCMP seized stolen identification, a firearm, ammunition and methamphetamine from the car.

Joseph Peter Schneider, 31, faces the charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, identity fraud and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

At the time of his arrest, Schneider was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for possession for the purpose of trafficking, evading police, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, failing to appear in court and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Kayla Marie Cecka, 28, faces the charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, five counts of failing to comply with conditions, identity theft and possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

At the time of her arrest, Cecka was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants for persons and property crimes.

– Connolly

