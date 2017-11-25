U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s not playing ball with Time magazine as it decides its Person of the Year. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

President: ‘I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’

President Donald Trump says he’s not playing ball with Time magazine as it decides its Person of the Year. The magazine counters that Trump has it all wrong.

In a tweet Friday as he spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida, Trump sounded dismissive of the honour he received last year and could well receive again.

He tweeted: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time later posted a tweet of its own disputing Trump’s account: “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Trump frequently brags about appearing on the cover of the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record for cover appearances.

Time’s Person of the Year is defined by the weekly as “a person (or people) who has had the most influence over the news in the last 12 months.” Awarded since 1927, the accolade has gone to a wide variety of people — even Adolf Hitler, in 1938, and Joseph Stalin, in 1939 and 1942.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Buck Buchanan elected to AUMA board of director position

Just Posted

Buck Buchanan elected to AUMA board of director position

Red Deer councillor was first elected in 2016

Jason Klaus testifies during cross-examination that he confessed during investigation

Accused tells court he could never have killed his family

Red Deer CFR details coming next week

Red Deerians invited to presentation of proposal

Scoring books at the Rebels game

Books on the Bus program teams up with Rebels for book drive

Innisfail RCMP respond to home invasion

Male victim sustained non-life threatening head injury

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

President: ‘I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’

Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Some businesses are choosing to opt out, while some shoppers are turning to buying online

Trudeau apologizes to excluded residential school students

PM makes statement to former students in Nfld who were left out of previous compensation, apology

Regulator investigating possible Sears Canada liquidation sale prices markups

Liquidations sales began in October

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

The report shows the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, while daily doses on average dropped

Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci warns that Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Most Read