The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Thursday Nov. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau names Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Martin served on the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016 when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

The appointment today ensures the nine-member bench remains at full strength after Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retires Dec. 15.

Last year, the Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process to encourage more openness and diversity, which also requires justices to be functionally bilingual.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould noted this week that the government sought applications from judges in western and northern Canada to fill the opening.

McLachlin is stepping down after 28 years on the court, including almost 18 years as chief.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airport reopens in Bali for those wanting to flee active volcano
Next story
Trump retweets racially divisive videos about Muslims

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders in targeted crime hot spots

RCMP seized significant amounts of drugs, firearms and a replica firearm

Comedian Ron James ready to make Red Deer laugh

Ron will make jokes out of a lot of topics

Red Deer country artist releases new single

Alecia Aichelle’s song Get Gone hit airwaves this month

WATCH: Red Deer’s Outreach Centre begins construction with a smash

Dragon Fly Centre, a location dedicated to healing for children and youth

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man robbed store at gunpoint

WATCH: Red Deer’s Outreach Centre begins construction with a smash

Dragon Fly Centre, a location dedicated to healing for children and youth

War criminal drinks poison in court and dies

A convicted Croatian war criminal has died after swallowing what he said was poison

Trump retweets racially divisive videos about Muslims

President Trump retweets videos purporting to show violence by Muslims

N. Korea fires missile it says is ‘significantly more’ powerful

North Korea announced it launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday

Trudeau names Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behaviour

NBC News fires Matt Lauer over alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour

Airport reopens in Bali for those wanting to flee active volcano

At least 403 Canadians were stalled in Indonesia, with all flights cancelled

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Most Read