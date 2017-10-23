Triple murder trial set to get underway after delays

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank charged with Castor-area murders; trial starts this morning in Red Deer

After a two week delay, a triple murder trial is expected to commence this morning in Red Deer.

Jason Gordon Klaus and Joshua Frank are on trial for the murder of Klaus’ family in 2013.

The defence for the two men charged with murdering the Castor-area family asked for an adjournment on the opening day of trial earlier this month, arguing the crown missed a deadline to file paperwork indicating whether or not they would include an undercover operation, known as ‘Mr. Big’, as part of their evidence. The defence was granted that extension.

Klaus has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in relation to the deaths of his father Gordon Klaus, 61, his mother Sandra Klaus, 62 and his sister Monica Klaus, 40, in December 2013.

Frank has also been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths as well as one count of arson and one count of injuring or endangering an animal in relation to the shooting death of the family dog.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to all charges in front of a packed courtroom Oct. 10th.

The remains of Gordon and Monica were found in what was left of a burnt-out house in Castor on Dec. 8th, 2013.

The body of Sandra has never been found and during a press conference in Calgary in 2014, RCMP Insp. Tony Hamori, operations officer for the Calgary RCMP Major Crimes Unit, said police believe her remains were consumed by the fire.

Hamori added Jason was arrested in August 2014 at Monica’s residence in Stettler while Frank was arrested at his brother’s residence in Castor.

The trial is expected to run through to Nov. 24th in Red Deer’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

