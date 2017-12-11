Traffic stop leads to high value drug seizure

On Dec. 8th members of the Blackfalds RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 2, near 67th St. An investigation was entered into and the driver was arrested for possession of substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A further search of the driver and vehicle yielded a large seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine as well as a firearm, cash and cell phones. The estimated total value of drugs and cash seized is in excess of $80,000.00.

A 29-year-old has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released on $10,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court in January.

– Connolly