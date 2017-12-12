Toys for Tickets wraps up with 300 gifts for families in need

Citizens donated a range of toys with a total value of $5,600

More than 300 toys were collected through the annual Toys for Tickets program this year and delivered to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

More than 230 parking tickets issued between Nov. 1st and Dec. 1st were cancelled when they were paid for with a toy.

Citizens donated a range of toys with a total value of $5,600 as part of the 11th year of Toys for Tickets.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program, contact Parking Administration at 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.

-Weber

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP seek public’s assistance to locate missing teen
Next story
RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Just Posted

RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Red Deer teen pulled over by a car flashing red and blue lights

Red Deer Health Foundation raises $1.2 million through Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees enjoyed a ‘Renaissance year,’ said Foundation chair

Toys for Tickets wraps up with 300 gifts for families in need

Citizens donated a range of toys with a total value of $5,600

Two individuals arrested after impaired driving collisions

Red Deer driver crashed into cement flowerbed

Red Deer to host portion of Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament

City approves $75,000 in support of 2018 hosting

Troubled Monk releases new spirit

Troubled Spirit vodka was introduced in early December

New fighter-jet competition to have national ‘economic interest’ requirement

Trudeau government wants to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s with 88 new fighters by as early as 2025

The top-binged shows on Netflix in 2017

Which show did you cheat on your spouse with by watching ahead?

2017 word of the year: Feminism

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

200 Russians to compete in Olympics as neutrals

The Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea

Researchers claim the ‘man flu’ does exist

Review of scientific studies suggests ‘man flu’ may be more intense: researcher

Trudeau appoints Supreme Court chief justice

Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Richard Wagner as Supreme Court chief justice

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Most Read