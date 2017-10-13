Time is running out for advance voting

Time is running out for Red Deerians to cast their ballots early for the 2017 Municipal Election at the advance vote.

Advance votes run today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting will take place at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery (4525 47A Ave.)

To date 1,058 electors have cast their ballots, this is an increase over the 2013 Advance Vote totals from the same time frame. With the popularity and convenience offered by the Advance Vote option election officials anticipate surpassing the five day totals of previous years.

Yearly five day comparisons include in 2013 2,230 people took advantage of the advance vote, in 2010, 1,090 people took advantage of the advance vote, in 2007, 854 people took advantage of the advance vote and in 2004, 744 people used the advance vote dates.

City of Red Deer electors are voting for the mayor, eight City councillors and seven Public or five Catholic School Board Trustees.

There are no additional qualifications, restrictions or requirements to participate in the Advance Vote other than being eligible to vote. To be eligible to vote, an elector must be at least 18-years-old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for the last six consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day (since April 16th, 2017) and a resident of the City of

