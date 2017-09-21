Temporary road closures for railway track removal

Electronic message boards will be in place to direct traffic during construction

CN Rail will be removing track and ties from railway crossings on two Red Deer streets next week; portions of 46A Ave. and 77th St. will each close for two days.

CN Rail, in coordination with the City, will be removing the track and ties from the crossing on 46a Ave. in the Riverside Light Industrial Park as well as the crossing on 77th St. between 45th Ave. and 42nd Ave.

Each area will require a complete road closure for two days to accommodate removal of rails, ties and ballast, and accompanying road re- construction.

Track removal on 46A Avenue in Riverside Light Industrial Park is scheduled for Sept. 26th and 27th.

There will be no through traffic, but businesses will be accessible using 48th Ave.

Track removal on 77th St. is scheduled for Sept. 28th and 29th. A portion of the road around the railway crossing, between 45th Ave. and 42nd Ave., will be closed. Traffic will be detoured using Gaetz Avenue and 67 Street or Riverside Drive.

Electronic message boards will be in place to direct traffic during construction.

-Weber