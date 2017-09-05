Teenage boy stabbed in City Hall Park

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect after a teenage boy was stabbed in City Hall Park in the early morning of Aug. 31st during an attempted robbery.

RCMP were called to the downtown park at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 31st in response to a report of a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening stab wound under his chin. The youth was approached in the park by a man who displayed a knife and demanded his possessions. The two struggled, the youth was assaulted and cut, and the suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was treated at hospital and received a number of stitches before being released the same night; the suspect was not known to the victim.

The suspect is described as Aboriginal, about 18- 20-years-old with black hair, thick eyebrows and pock-marked skin. He has a fit/somewhat muscular build and was shirtless, wearing grey shin-length cargo pants and a grey baseball cap with a purple bill.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett