WANTED - Police are searching for this man who is allegedly connected to a theft that took place at the Alberta Energy Regulator office early yesterday morning. photo submitted

Suspects sought after theft of electronic devices and computers

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate after break-in at Alberta Energy Regulator office

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft of numerous electronics at the Alberta Energy Regulator office in the early hours of Oct. 30th and are asking the public to report any knowledge they have of this break-in or any suspicious activity they may have observed in the area at that time.

The break-in at 5002 55th St. was discovered at 7 a.m. by staff, and multiple electronic devices and computers were stolen. RCMP attended immediately and the Red Deer RCMP forensic identification unit spent the day investigating the scene.

Three men were caught on camera during the break-in; a red truck has been linked to the break-in but no license plate was obtained. At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the suspects made several trips to the location – once around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29th and then a second break-in and theft in which the three suspects arrived at 1 a.m. and left around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 30th.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett

