Suspect arrested after lengthy foot chase

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate

RCMP Blackfalds at 2:20 a.m., while on patrol in the town of Blackfalds observed a stolen white econo line van travelling south bound on Hwy. 2A. Police activated emergency lights, the van continued south bound on Hwy. 2A, a spike belt was deployed successfully prior to the traffic circle on Hwy. 597, the vehicle continued south bound on Hwy. 2A towards the City of Red Deer. The vehicle was observed pulling over to the side of the road near the Blindman Industrial Park. The driver fled on foot into the Blindman Industrial area. A 24-year-old female was located in the passengers seat and arrested. A search of the area was conducted for the driver, however he was not located at that time.

Blackfalds RCMP received a call at approximately 6:40 a.m., of a break in to a business in the Blindman Industrial area, police responded immediately obtained a description of the adult male, which matched the description from overnight. At this time they were unable to locate the subject.

At 11:29 a.m., Blackfalds RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious person walking in the Blindman Industrial Park, matching the description of the adult male from the earlier incidents. Blackfalds RCMP, with the assistance of the Integrated Traffic unit as well as Red Deer Police Dog Service, responded immediately. After a foot pursuit, with the assistance of the Police Dog Service, the subject was brought into custody along the shore of the Blindman river, east of the industrial park.

A 28-year-old male is currently in custody and will be facing numerous charges, including two break and enter charges, five charges of resisting/obstructing peace officer, as well as possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000.

RCMP in Blackfalds would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation. It is through the cooperation of community residents and business owners that we were able to apprehend these individuals without incident.

Investigation is ongoing.

– Fawcett

