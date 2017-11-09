Suspect arrested after foot chase

Innisfail RCMP charge man after he allegedly stole a vehicle that was left running

On Nov. 7th, Innisfail RCMP received a call from a victim who reported he had left his vehicle running and when he returned the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracker and the victim was able to assist members in locating the truck at a local trailer park in Innisfail.

Upon arrival a male passenger exited the truck and fled on foot. A foot pursuit was initiated and the accused was eventually apprehended without further incident.

The stolen vehicle drove through a fence and fled the trailer court. RCMP attempted to track the vehicle however the erratic driving of truck posed a risk to the public and the pursuit was terminated for this reason. The stolen truck was eventually abandoned and another truck stolen from the same location.

The passenger who had fled on foot was identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Battler of no fixed address. Battler was found to be at large on eight outstanding warrants, and at the time was bound by a recognizance from a prior incident. Battler is facing a number of new charges stemming from this incident.

Battler has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of recognizance and failing to appear.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett

