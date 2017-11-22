POLICE UPDATE - RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster has now been at the Red Deer RCMP detachment for one year. Express file photo

Superintendent Ken Foster sees progress in city policing

Red Deer RCMP Superintendent has been on the job for a year and has seen success

Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster has now been on the job for a year and has seen success in multiple avenues of municipal policing in the city.

“It has been a very busy year,” he said. “We are trying to employ and put into place new, innovating and interesting ideas on policing. Criminals move very quickly, they don’t have processes and they don’t have to follow rules. It is hard to react to that.”

One of the methods which has proved useful is Pinpoint, which is the use of advanced analytics and data analysis to prioritize policing.

“Crime is still inching upwards, but at a much slower rate than it was prior to Pinpoint. That is a positive and I think we will soon get over the peak and then it will start coming down,” he said.

Foster said Pinpoint helps the RCMP make up for a lack of infinite resources. This allows policing to also be more advantageous to the tax payer.

Foster has also looked to create a positive public perception of the RCMP in Red Deer.

“I am very focused on service to the public and trying to go above and beyond to create a culture here with all of our officers here at the detachment and our municipal employees,” he said. “I have been out in the public as much as I can and I strongly encourage our officers to be present at events like parades and other things like that.

“A lot of people don’t understand that our officers raise their officers here in this community, they are part of this community and we all have the same interests.”

Foster said public engagement can be difficult due to the nature of crime.

“The public perception and public expectations are often different than the realities. That has been very challenging to try to engage the public in those conversations and try to get the message out,” he said.

Property crime remains a difficult challenge in Red Deer due to the downturn of the economy and other factors like addiction.

“The reality is that we do about 55,000 calls for service here, and showing up to every one is not that easy. Property crime continues to be a driver right across the province,” he said.

The legalization of cannabis in Canada will be a challenge in 2018 for police services across the country, according to Foster.

“There will be impacts on time, and retail outlets for marijuana will be targets of property crime and armed robbery, much like liquor stores sometimes are. There will be pressures on the policing industry, no question about it. It concerns me,” he said.

He added there is no easy solution for solving crime, but he praised his officers and staff for the work they have done so far.

“The thing that struck me when I got here is just how dedicated the folks are here,” he said. “They are out there working hard and the work they are dong is very inspiring to me. They are engaged and in the game. The processes are in place and if we give them the tools to do their job, that is the future in how we will solve some of these crimes.”

Previous story
Red Deer River Naturalists host guest speaker
Next story
SCiP program gives students lots of connections

Just Posted

Red Deer River Naturalists host guest speaker

Bradley Peter will talk about new methods of lake monitoring

Superintendent Ken Foster sees progress in city policing

Red Deer RCMP Superintendent has been on the job for a year and has seen success

Accused Jason Klaus testifies in triple-homicide trial in Red Deer

Klaus charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson

Mr. Big evidence in Castor-area triple homicide deemed admissible by justice

Defence to begin case Tuesday morning in Red Deer

Red Deer County team honoured for aid in Waterton Fires

Red Deer County Protective Services a huge help to RCMP

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

The report shows the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, while daily doses on average dropped

Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci warns that Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Health Canada hints at government’s plans for legal pot

Health warnings, plain covers for pot packs under proposed regulations

Washington governor tells BC don’t be ‘daunted’ by Trump

“I want to assure this assembly that no matter who is in the White House, it won’t affect Washington state’s relationship with Canada or British Columbia.”

Feds plan to spend billions on housing strategy

However much of the $15.9 billion will not be spent until after the next election in 2019

David Cassidy, teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

Cassidy announced earlier this year he had been diagnosed with dementia

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

Most Read