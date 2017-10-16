Stettler voters choose several new faces Oct. 16

Town of Stettler council will have several new faces as voters chose four new councilors, and defeated two incumbents according to unofficial results late Oct. 16.

Top vote-getters included Scott Pfeiffer (1,003), Gord Lawlor (988), Malcolm Fischer (944), Cheryl Barros (786), Wayne Smith (614) and Al Campbell (604). Fischer and Campbell are incumbents.

Darcy Bachman (555) and Will Brown (577) won’t be returning to the council table. According to the returning officer, voter turnout was 1,333, about 29.21 per cent of eligible voters.

County of Stettler

One incumbent was defeated and most others won by hefty margins in the Oct. 16 county elections.

In Ward 1 Byemoor-Endiang, incumbent Les Stulberg defeated challenger Rob Somerville 149 to 76; in Ward 2 Big Valley, incumbent Dave Grover defeated challenger Terry Schiffner 152-69; in Ward 3 Botha-Gadsby Larry Clarke defeated Elaine Hoekstra 209 to 24; in Ward 4 Stettler, incumbent Ernie Gendre defeated challenger Blake Chapman 199-111; in Ward 5 Erskine South-Warden, incumbent James Nibourg defeated challenger Earl Marshall 155 to 61 and lastly in Ward 6 Erskine-Buffalo Lake, Cheri Neitz (111) defeated incumbent Joe Gendre (94) and also James Marshall (107) and Doug McKay (73).

Clearview Public Schools

Press release: Clearview Public Schools congratulates and welcomes new and returning trustees, joining the school board with their commitment to represent their areas and the entire school division for the next four year term. Out of the seven (7) trustee positions, two (2) are incumbents from the last term.

On October 16, 2017, Clearview held elections for Ward 3 (Town of Stettler) and Ward 4 (Botha, Gadsby, Byemoor and areas, as well as Halkirk and Halkirk west area). Polls closed at 8:00pm.

For Ward 3 (Town of Stettler), two new trustees were elected: Greg Hayden and Rebecca (Becky) Scott. Ward 3 (Town of Stettler) provides for two (2) representatives.

Also, incumbent John Schofer will return to represent Ward 4 (Botha, Gadsby, Byemoor and areas, as well as Halkirk and Halkirk west area).

County of Paintearth

County of Paintearth unofficial results provided Oct. 16 about 9:30 p.m. stated Dale Norton defeated Brian Bunbury in Division 2 (43 votes to 28 votes), Stanley Schulmeister defeated Jody Anderson in Division 3 (76 votes to 26 votes), Doreen Blumhagen defeated Kenneth Wilkie in Division 4 (45 votes to 37 votes), and Maurice Wiart defeated Walter Weber in Division 5 (69 votes to 47 votes).

